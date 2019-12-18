NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,329.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $332,915.00 and approximately $3,329.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000950 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,334,656 coins and its circulating supply is 507,334,656 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

