No BS Crypto Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $41,152.00 and approximately $1.55 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

