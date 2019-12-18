NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NFI traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 615,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.26. NFI Group has a one year low of C$24.89 and a one year high of C$39.33.

NFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

