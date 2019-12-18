Next.exchange (NEXT) One Day Volume Hits $8,918.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $482,364.00 and $8,918.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.06221639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

