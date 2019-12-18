NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 8,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,924,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,229,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

