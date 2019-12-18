NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 8,800 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
