Neumark Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, YoBit and BitBay. Neumark has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,267,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,723,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, BitBay, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

