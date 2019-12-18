Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Down 2.7%

Neo Lithium Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 34,548 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 28,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

About Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

