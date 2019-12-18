National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,280.00 in Stock

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NSEC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436. National Security Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of -0.03.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.