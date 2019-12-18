NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen set a $1.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 610,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in NantHealth by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in NantHealth by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NantHealth by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

