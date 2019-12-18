Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.56 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Altcoin Trader. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $3,519.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.02617225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00570449 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, BX Thailand, WEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

