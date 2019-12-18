MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $122,281.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, UEX and Cashierest. Over the last week, MVL has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.06436011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002530 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

