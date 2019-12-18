MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 0.7%

MTR Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, 2,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses.

