Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Morguard North American has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$61.14 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.