Monetha Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Tidex. Monetha has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $270,712.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01179504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119606 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

