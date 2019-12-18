MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Capitalization of $796,349.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $796,349.00 and approximately $1,568.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009770 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006251 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 177,317,334 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.