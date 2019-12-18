Mixin Price Tops $188.85 on Major Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $188.85 or 0.02697643 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $88.47 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,473 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

