Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 44.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price shot up 44.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $23.76, 3,927,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,093% from the average session volume of 179,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

