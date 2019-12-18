Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

