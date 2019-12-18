Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.21.
Micron Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 37,117,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.
In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
