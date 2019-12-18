Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 37,117,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

