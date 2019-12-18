MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $4,570.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

