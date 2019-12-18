Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 387,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 459,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

