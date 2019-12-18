Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 387,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
