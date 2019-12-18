Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,030,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,047.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $1,859,600.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

