Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.94

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.69. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Mexico Equity and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned 0.81% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

