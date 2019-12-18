Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 43,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 33,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $678.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

