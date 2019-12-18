Menlo One Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 98.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Menlo One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $194,988.00 and $12.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Menlo One has traded up 121% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Menlo One Profile

Menlo One launched on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one . Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

