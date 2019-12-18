Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $267,512.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00632426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001376 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.