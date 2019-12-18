Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $180,783.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056838 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00630989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00243352 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005189 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00089983 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.