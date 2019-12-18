Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.81

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.90. Marine Products shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 1,463 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $543.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.62 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marine Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marine Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

