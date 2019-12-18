Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.20 Per Share

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Majestic Wine stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 314,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $160.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. Majestic Wine has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.21).

In other news, insider James Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Wednesday.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

