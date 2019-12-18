Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00011312 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and YoBit. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $66,541.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01192536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00120413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex, YoBit, Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.