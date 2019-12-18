Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 11,915 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 55,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

