LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Dividend

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 105.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,284. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

