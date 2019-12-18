Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading Down 0.9%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 6,050,871 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,051,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.