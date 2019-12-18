LiteDoge (LDOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $111,551.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,463.75 or 1.88746175 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

