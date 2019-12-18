LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) Trading Down 1.9%

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.82, approximately 530,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LGF-B in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

