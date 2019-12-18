Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $240.37 and last traded at $245.37, approximately 752,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 325,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.58.

Specifically, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,024. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

