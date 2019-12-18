Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.92. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $595,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,863.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 4,187,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,744. Lennar has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.