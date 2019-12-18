Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Shares Down 1%

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 507,501 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 171,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70.

About Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

