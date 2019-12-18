Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 27,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.