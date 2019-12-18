Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.69. Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 705,925 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

