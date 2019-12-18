KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 5.3%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.73, 617,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 216,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLXE. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,783 shares of company stock valued at $595,383. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $222,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

