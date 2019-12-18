Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) has been assigned a C$48.00 target price by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

Shares of KL stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

