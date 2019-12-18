Kevin M. Stein Sells 9,900 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDG traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.48 and its 200-day moving average is $518.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $311.46 and a one year high of $581.07. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

