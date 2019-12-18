Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.56. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 103,473 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 66.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 45.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.