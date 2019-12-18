Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

