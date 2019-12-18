Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 984,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,207% from the previous session’s volume of 75,327 shares.The stock last traded at $1.22 and had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.