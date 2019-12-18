Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter Sells 5,206 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KAI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. 57,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $108.16.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

