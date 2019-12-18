JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) Trading 0% Higher

JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.88, approximately 5,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPHF. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth about $502,000.

