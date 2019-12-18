Jean Martineau Sells 6,500 Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Jean Martineau sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$11,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,431,840.96.

Jean Martineau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Jean Martineau bought 1,700 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,890.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jean Martineau bought 3,300 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$5,610.00.

DNG stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

