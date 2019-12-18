JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

JBGS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,425. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

